close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Adani's $3.5 billion debt-funded 'investment' in Australia at risk: Report

India`s thermal coal imports have continued the downward trend of the last two years and are down 13 per cent year-to-date in 2017 compared to the prior year.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Monday, October 2, 2017 - 16:23
Adani&#039;s $3.5 billion debt-funded &#039;investment&#039; in Australia at risk: Report

New Delhi: The Adani Group`s entire A$ 3.5 billion (Rs 178 billion) debt-funded `investment` in Australia is gravely at risk, the US-based Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) said on Monday.

In a new report it details how Adani`s Abbot Point Coal Terminal has excessive financial leverage, negative shareholders equity and runs the risk of becoming a stranded asset if Adani`s Carmichael mine does not get a A$ 1 billion Australian subsidy.

The Abbot Point Coal Terminal is due for a A$ 1.5 billion debt refinancing next year and a cumulative debt refinancing of A$ 2.11 billion by 2020.

Currently, operating at just over 50 per cent capacity, the Abbot Point Coal Terminal needs the Carmichael mine to fill the gap created as its current take-or-pay contracts progressively expire.

"Securing this refinancing is going to be a real challenge, not the least because the port value has been tied to the success of the Carmichael coal mine proposal which is itself yet to secure funding and which the `big four` Australian banks have refused to touch," an official statement quoting report co-author Tim Buckley said.

Buckley`s the IEEFA`s Director of Energy Finance Studies, Australasia.

"The potential for a loss of up to A$ 1.5 billion on any decision to walk away from Carmichael mine and rail proposal, explains why the Adani Group has been so focused on securing Australian tax payers money and royalty holidays to subsidise his loss making ventures," he said.

"To the extent able to be analysed from Australian Securities and Investments Commission records, Adani`s entire mine, rail and port operation in Australia looks to be 100 per cent debt financed and shareholders funds now tally an unprecedented, negative A$ 458 million combined. The value at stake for the Adani Group`s Carmichael mine proposal is far bigger than previously understood," Buckley added.

Whilst Adani continues to search for overseas project funding, the report, "House of Cards: The Escalating Financial Risk of Adani`s Abbot Point Coal Terminal", the report traces events that make the Carmichael project an even greater financial risk.

The events include Adani`s major proposed off-take coal customer, Adani Power Ltd`s 4.6 GW power plant at Mundra in Gujarat, is financially distressed and its equity is for sale for just Re 1 but has no buyers so far.

India`s thermal coal imports have continued the downward trend of the last two years and are down 13 per cent year-to-date in 2017 compared to the prior year.

And, in the light of new solar infrastructure projects delivering electricity at prices now 20 per cent below many Indian thermal power plant tariffs, financial analysts don`t see any imported coal demand to justify more expensive seaborne supplies.

TAGS

Adani Australia investmentAdani investment riskAdani`s Abbot Point Coal TerminalAdani`s Carmichael mineAdani Power Ltd

From Zee News

RCom elevates top officials as board directors
Companies

RCom elevates top officials as board directors

Nissan says recalling 1.2 million cars in Japan
Auto News

Nissan says recalling 1.2 million cars in Japan

Panel to examine DoT&#039;s bid to raise NFS budget by Rs 11k crore
Companies

Panel to examine DoT's bid to raise NFS budget by Rs 1...

Less customers, anxious staff: Not the Maharaja Mac feeling
Companies

Less customers, anxious staff: Not the Maharaja Mac feeling

US ships first lot of crude to India
International Business

US ships first lot of crude to India

DGH refuses commerciality of ONGC&#039;s deepest gas find
Companies

DGH refuses commerciality of ONGC's deepest gas find

FPIs take Rs 11,000 crore off equities in September
Markets

FPIs take Rs 11,000 crore off equities in September

Bandhan Bank looks to add 60 more branches in 6 months
Companies

Bandhan Bank looks to add 60 more branches in 6 months

Tata Motors to roll out electric Tigor from Sanand plant
Automobiles

Tata Motors to roll out electric Tigor from Sanand plant

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video