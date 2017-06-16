Additional set of papers on Mallya case given to UK: Govt

New Delhi: India has given an additional set of papers to the UK in the extradition case of fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya even as the British court hearing the case observed slow pace of submission of the documents by Indian authorities.

"The government has submitted a fresh set of relevant papers to the British High Commission here last week and sent soft copies, electronically, to Indian mission in the UK," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay said.

He, however, said he was not sure whether the papers were already with the magistrate.

During a hearing on Wednesday, chief magistrate Emma Arbuthnot of Westminster Magistrates' Court was reported to have said, "Are Indians normally very prompt in their responses? They have taken six months so far and we haven't got any further forward in the past 6 weeks."

Mallya, who is wanted in India for his Kingfisher Airlines defaulting on loans worth nearly Rs 9,000 crore, has been in the UK since March 2016.

He was arrested by the Scotland Yard on an extradition warrant on April 18.

He was released on conditional bail a few hours later, after he provided a bail bond worth 650,000 pounds and assured the court of abiding by all conditions associated with extradition proceedings such as the surrender of his passport and a ban on him possessing any travel document.