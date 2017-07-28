close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Additional tax on cigarette would impact legal sales, says ITC

The legal cigarette industry has witnessed a 25 percent decline in volumes from FY 2012-13, said ITC.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, July 28, 2017 - 11:13
Additional tax on cigarette would impact legal sales, says ITC

New Delhi: India's largest cigarette manufacturer ITC on Friday said that higher tax rate under the just introduced GST regime will "exacerbate" the pressure on the entire legal cigarette value chain.

The legal cigarette industry has witnessed a 25 percent decline in volumes from FY 2012-13, said ITC.

"The additional tax burden caused by the increase in the Compensation Cess rates will exacerbate the pressure on the entire legal cigarette value chain in the country," said ITC in its quarterly results.

The high incidence of taxation on cigarettes was further compounded by the steep increase in taxes announced by the GST Council on July 17, 2017, it said.

"The increase in Compensation Cess on cigarettes as announced by the GST Council ranges from Rs 485 to Rs 792 per thousand cigarettes. Under the Other segment i.e. cigarettes of length exceeding 75 mm (including the length of filter), a 31 percent increase in the ad valorem component of the cess has been levied," said ITC.

The intent of the GST Council behind increasing the Compensation Cess was to correct an apparent anomaly in cigarette taxation under the new tax regime announced earlier, on account of the removal of the cascading effect of Excise Duty which existed in the pre-GST regime.

"However, such increase has resulted in significantly higher tax incidence on cigarettes under the new tax regime compared to the pre-GST scenario which is not in keeping with the fundamental principle of revenue neutrality," it said.

In fact, the combined impact of increase in Excise Duty announced by the Union Budget 2017 and the recent increase in tax rates effected by the GST Council is estimated to result in an incremental tax burden of over 20 per cent on the company.

"The cumulative growth in tax incidence on cigarettes, after cognizing for the latest increase in Cess rates, stands at a staggering 202 percent since 2011-12, i.E. The last six years," it added.

However, ITC, which have brands that includes Wills Navy Cut, Gold Flake, Insignia, India Kings and Classic said that despite the extremely challenging operating environment, it sustained its leadership position in the industry through focus on delivering world-class products, continuous innovation and value addition.

In the first quarter of 2017-18, ITC's revenue from cigarettes increased 6.60 percent to Rs 8,774.16 crore, from Rs 8,230.60 crore in the year-ago period.

TAGS

CigaretteTax on cigaretteGSTPre-GST regimeLegal cigarette value chainGST CouncilWills Navy CutGold FlakeinsigniaIndia Kingsclassic

From Zee News

Barclays suffers $1.6 billion first-half loss from Africa sale
International Business

Barclays suffers $1.6 billion first-half loss from Africa s...

Starbucks takes full control of China stores in $1.3 billion deal
International Business

Starbucks takes full control of China stores in $1.3 billio...

Apple gets nod to test its 5G technology
Technology

Apple gets nod to test its 5G technology

Mark Zuckerberg is world&#039;s 5th richest person
International Business

Mark Zuckerberg is world's 5th richest person

Hewlett Packard CEO dismisses reports of taking over as Uber CEO
International Business

Hewlett Packard CEO dismisses reports of taking over as Ube...

Xiaomi gains new $1 billion loan to drive retail push, expansion overseas
Technology

Xiaomi gains new $1 billion loan to drive retail push, expa...

Elon Musk&#039;s SpaceX raises $350 million funding, becomes world&#039;s most valuable private firm
International Business

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $350 million funding, become...

Bill Gates back as world&#039;s richest person; Amazon&#039;s Jeff Bezos slips back to 2nd place
International Business

Bill Gates back as world's richest person; Amazon...

Once &#039;fragile&#039; India gets thumbs up even as rates set to fall
Economy

Once 'fragile' India gets thumbs up even as rates...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video