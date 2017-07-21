Adobe names Shanmugh Natarajan as MD India operations

New Delhi: Adobe Systems Incorporated on Friday said it has appointed Shanmugh Natarajan as the Managing Director for Adobe Systems in India.

Natarajan, who was formerly the Executive Director, will continue to lead Adobe operations in India, in addition to his ongoing responsibility as Vice President, Engineering, Digital Media at Adobe, a company release said.

"Natarajan provides leadership across our teams in India, which contribute to the strength of our employment brand and advancing Adobe's position as a sought-after place to work. With an employee base that represents virtually every Adobe function, India continues to be a vital component of our growth," said Donna Morris, Executive VP, Customer & Employee Experience.

He will continue to lead R&D and operations for Adobe India while Kulmeet Bawa, MD, South Asia will continue to lead Adobe's field operations.

"All of Adobe's business units have large teams operating out of India, and we will continue to deliver exemplary products while focusing on customer experiences," Natarajan said.

Natarajan joined Adobe in 2008 and has been instrumental in leading product development of award-winning products like Adobe Illustrator, InDesign, Dreamweaver, Flash and Lightroom.

Natarajan has a bachelor's degree in electronics and communication from College of Engineering, Guindy in Tamil Nadu and holds a masters in computer engineering from the University of Texas in the US.