After Sikka's exit, Infosys senior VP and technology head resigns

He was considered a key figure in Sikka's plan to drive technology transformation at the Bengaluru-headquartered company.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, September 28, 2017 - 12:29
After Sikka&#039;s exit, Infosys senior VP and technology head resigns

New Delhi: Barely a month having been passed since Infosys's chief executive Vishal Sikka resigned, Navin Budhiraja, senior vice-president and head of technology, resigned on Wednesday.

Budhiraja joined the IT major in August 2014.

He was considered a key figure in Sikka's plan to drive technology transformation at the Bengaluru-headquartered company.

As per media sources, he put in his papers in the last week.

Infosys, Vishal Sikka, Navin Budhiraja

