After Sikka's exit, Infosys senior VP and technology head resigns

New Delhi: Barely a month having been passed since Infosys's chief executive Vishal Sikka resigned, Navin Budhiraja, senior vice-president and head of technology, resigned on Wednesday.

Budhiraja joined the IT major in August 2014.

He was considered a key figure in Sikka's plan to drive technology transformation at the Bengaluru-headquartered company.

As per media sources, he put in his papers in the last week.