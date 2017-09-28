After Sikka's exit, Infosys senior VP and technology head resigns
New Delhi: Barely a month having been passed since Infosys's chief executive Vishal Sikka resigned, Navin Budhiraja, senior vice-president and head of technology, resigned on Wednesday.
Budhiraja joined the IT major in August 2014.
He was considered a key figure in Sikka's plan to drive technology transformation at the Bengaluru-headquartered company.
As per media sources, he put in his papers in the last week.