After Tata Sons, Natarajan Chandrasekaran appointed Chairman of Tata Motors

New Delhi: Tata Motors on Tuesday appointed Tata Sons chief designate Natarajan Chandrasekaran as chairman with immediate effect.

In a regulatory filing, the company said "the Board of Directors have today appointed Natarajan Chandrasekaran as additional director and Chairman of the board with immediate effect".

The former CEO of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) was last week appointed as the chairman of Tata Sons, replacing the interim boss Ratan Tata.

Tata Motors appoints Tata Sons chief Natarajan Chandrasekaran as the chairman. — ANI (@ANI_news) January 17, 2017

Popularly known as 'Chandra', the 54-year-old was chosen to step into the shoes of interim Chairman Ratan Tata, who took over on October 24 last year after the removal of Mistry.

The first non-Parsi Chairman of the 150-year old Tata Group, Chandrasekaran will officially take charge of Tata Sons from February 21.

At Tata Motors, he will have to take the responsibility of turning around the struggling homegrown auto major which is trying to regain lost ground, specially in the passenger vehicles segment.

Chandrasekaran will also have to pay special attention to the Nano.

Chandrasekaran joined TCS in 1987 and was appointed the CEO of the Tata group's 'crown jewel', software firm TCS in 2009 taking over the helm on October 6 of the same year.

He was appointed as a Director on the board of Tata Sons on October 25, 2016, a day after Mistry's removal.

Born in 1963, he is one of the youngest CEOs of the Tata Group.

Under his leadership TCS has generated consolidated revenues of US $16.5 billion in 2015-16 with the third-quarter result of the company for the FY 2016-17 rising 10 percent to a net profit Rs 6,778 crore.