हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Ahead of International Women's Day, Air India operates all-women crew flight from Kolkata

The national carrier had operated the world's first all-women crew flight from Kolkata to Silchar way back in 1985.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Mar 05, 2018, 14:37 PM IST
Comments |
Ahead of International Women&#039;s Day, Air India operates all-women crew flight from Kolkata
Photo: Reuters

Kolkata: National carrier Air India has said that it has operated a flight on the Kolkata-Dimapur-Kolkata sector on Sunday with an all-women cockpit and cabin crew as part of its celebration of International Women's Day.

According to a statement issued by the national airline, the flight AI709, an Airbus 319, was operated by Captain Akanksha Verma and Captain Satovisa Banerjee in the cockpit while the cabin crew comprised D Bhutia, M G Mohanraj, T Ghosh and Yatili Kath.

The flight was flagged off by Air India's General Manager, Personnel, Navneet Sidhu along with other senior officials at the city airport — rolling out the events planned by Air India Eastern Region to commemorate the International Women's Day on March 8, it said.

During this week, Air India has plans to organise a series of cultural and creative events to commemorate the International Women's Day, the statement added.

Air India had operated the world's first all-women crew flight from Kolkata to Silchar way back in 1985.

The national carrier claimed that it had created a world record last year by operating the longest-ever all-women crew flight around the world on the Delhi-San Francisco-Delhi route.

 

(With PTI inputs)

Tags:
Air IndiaNavneet SidhuYatili KathSatovisa BanerjeeAir India women's dayAir India all women crew
Next
Story

Good news! AirAsia announces up to 90% discount on flight tickets, check details

Trending