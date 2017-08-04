close
﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, August 4, 2017 - 15:29
Air India delays payment of July salaries

Mumbai: Air India has delayed the payment of salaries for the month of July to its employees, an airline official said, amid the government working on the modalities for divesting stake in the national carrier.

The airline, which has been in the red for long, has around 21,000 employees.

The salaries for the month of July are delayed. There is no official word on the delay. Now, the salaries are expected to be paid next week, the airline official said.

Air India spokesperson could not be immediately contacted.

With the Cabinet giving "in-principle" approval for selling stake in the loss-making Air India, a ministerial panel is working on the final contours of the proposed disinvestment.

The airline has a debt burden of more than Rs 50,000 crore. The previous UPA government had extended bailout package worth little over Rs 30,000 crore to the national carrier for a ten-year period starting from 2012.

The civil aviation ministry is of the view that Air India's current business is "not sustainable" as it is neither able to generate enough cash flow nor start repaying even the principal amount on its debt.

 

