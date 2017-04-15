Air India offers discounted Star award redemption for travel in US
Mumbai: Government-owned Air India on Saturday announced a discounted Star award mileage redemption offer for passengers planning to travel within the USA.
The six-day offer that commenced from Thursday, will remain valid till April 18.
The travel period under the offer can be taken any time during the next 330 days, Air India said in a release.
Besides, the offer allows passengers to revive and redeem their flying return points that were not availed and have expired now, it said.
The cut off year for revival and redemption of expired mileage is 2007, Air India said adding the revival of expired points scheme will have an extension validity of up to March 31 next year.
Passengers travelling within the USA can redeem their flying return points at a discount of 60 percent for travel in a distance band which goes up to 2,500 miles, Air India said.
-
PM Narendra Modi launches BHIM-Aadhaar Pay app, says it will revolutionise Indian economy
-
Arrogant much? Snapchat CEO says he doesn't want to expand into poor country like India
-
I-T dept launches 'Operation Clean Money'-II; to probe 60,000 people
-
Credit card fraud: Delhi resident duped of Rs 1.46 lakh; data of over 1 crore people leaked
-
PM Modi to launch BHIM-Aadhaar digital payments platform; felicitate Lucky Grahak Yojana Mega Draw winners
-
Operation Clean Money : Income Tax dept to send notice to 60,000 companies for money laundering
-
Income tax dept re-launches operation clean money, to send notice to 60,000 companies
-
Service of AC busses to stop from Monday
-
Discussion : How e-Commerce companies are operating in huge loss due to discount offers? Part-III
-
Airlines slashed their prices during summer holidays