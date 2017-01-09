Air India ranked third worst performing airline in the world

New Delhi: In what could come as a major blow and embarrassment to the national carrier, Air India has been ranked among the world's worst airlines in the world coming in at the third place.

For an airline that made its first operational profit in eight years in 2016, this report by aviation insights company Flight Stats is surely an embarrassment.

As per report in Bloomberg, FlightStats has ranked Air India number three in the list of 10 worst airlines in the world.

The agency has put El Al and Icelandair as the top two worst airlines in the world.

According to Bloomberg, FlightStats puts together a list of the international airlines with the best on-time performance records every year. The company tracks delay and cancellation patterns for airlines across the globe, it added.

The national carrier has been known in India for its flight reschedules and cancellations.

In the first six months of 2016, the airline was reported to have rescheduled over 11,000 flights while over 16,000 flights were operated by a delay of more than 15 minutes.

Given below is the list of the worst airlines in the world as per FlightStats.

The Worst 10 International Airlines of 2016

1. El Al – 56 percent

2. Icelandair – 41.05 percent

3. Air India – 38.71 percent

4. Philippine Airlines – 38.33 percent

5. Asiana Airlines – 37.46 percent

6. China Eastern Airlines – 35.8 percent

7. Hong Kong Airlines – 33.42 percent

8. Air China – 32.73 percent

9. Korean Air – 31.74 percent

10. Hainan Airlines – 30.3 percent