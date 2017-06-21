Air India Saavan Special 2017 sale gets over today; buy tickets at just Rs 706

New Delhi: Amidst several sale offers being announced by airlines in India, national carrier Air India too has come up with Saavan Special 2017 sale.

Under the Saavan Special 2017 sale, you can buy tickets as low as Rs 706.

Here are the details of the sale:

Sale Validity: 17 June to 21 June 2017

Travel Period: 1 July to 20 September 2017 (both days inclusive).

Return Travel to be completed during this period

You can also check the fare list here

http://www.airindia.in/images/pdf/saavan-spl-fares-2017.pdf

Bookings can be made through Air India Booking Offices, Website www.airindia.in, Mobile application, Call Centre, and Authorized Travel Agents.

Booking of tickets are subject to seat availability and seats will be available on a first come, first serve basis.

However, passengers of economy class are not eligible for availing paid upgrade against the Get Upfront Offer.