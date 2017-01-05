Air India takes on Rajdhani Express, offers super-cheap fares

New Delhi: It's Air India Vs Rajdhani Express yet again as the national carrier has offered tickets equal to that of the fares of the express trains.

Depending on the distance between the destinations, the airfares start as low at just Rs 1080 with a maximum fare at just Rs 4730.

The Republic Day sale will start from January 6 (Friday) and will go on for three months till April 30, 2017. The time period for the sale offer is January 26 to April 30.

However, to avail the offer one will have to book the tickets at least 20 days before the date of journey.

The Air India Republic Day sale tickets will be available through all distribution channels such as Airlines City Booking Office (CTOs), Airline Airport Office (ATOs), Travel Agents, Call Centre, Air India’s website and Mobile Application.

Under the offer, Air India will cover all areas and sectors covered by Rajdhani Express trains and even those areas not covered by the train.

Earlier, the national carrier had targetted last-minute travellers who were on waiting list with Rajdhani Express trains.

These are the routes that Air India will cover under the Republic Day offer: