Air India to give priority boarding to armed forces personnel

The decision has been taken as a mark of honour and respect to these personnel, on the occasion of the country's 71st Independence Day.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, August 16, 2017 - 09:01
Mumbai: Air India has decided to accord priority to the armed forces personnel in boarding its flights across the carrier's network.

The boarding priority on Air India's aircraft for the serving armed forces personnel has commenced from today, a senior official of the airlines said.

Air India already provides concessionary and discounted air fares to the armed forces personnel on its domestic sectors.

"The decision to accord priority in boarding to the personnel from the Army, Air Force and Navy has been taken as Air India, being the flag carrier, wants to recognise, respect and honour all of them," the official said.

 

Air IndiaAI priority boardingARMED FORCES PERSONNELArmy priority boardingAir India priority boardingIndia's 71st Independence Day

