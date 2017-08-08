close
Air India to save Rs 10 crore yearly by serving only veg meals

"This was started to save costs, reduce wastage, improve service and also to avoid any chances of mix-up of meals," Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha told the Rajya Sabha in a written reply.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 8, 2017 - 17:53
Air India to save Rs 10 crore yearly by serving only veg meals

New Delhi: National carrier Air India will be saving around Rs 8-10 crore annually through its decision to discontinue non-vegetarian meals in the economy class on domestic flights, parliament was told on Tuesday.

"Non-vegetarian meal has been discontinued only in economy class of domestic sector flights of Air India. This was started to save costs, reduce wastage, improve service and also to avoid any chances of mix-up of meals," Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha told the Rajya Sabha in a written reply.

Various measures like change in menu, meal schedules, rationalisation of dry stores and ancillary items as per current trends have been taken for cost cutting which will save Air India around Rs 20 crore annually, he added.

Air IndiaAir India veg mealsAir India economy classAir India yearly savingAir India Domestic sector flights

