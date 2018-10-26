Air Italy enters Indian market; maiden flight to kick off in December

Mumbai: Air Italy has announced its entry into the Indian market, offering services from New Delhi and Mumbai to Milan.

The maiden flight from Delhi will kick off December 7 and the one from Mumbai will begin on December 14.

Air Italy is offering promotional fares on the new route starting from Rs 29, 472 for a return ticket per person (all-inclusive) from Delhi, and Rs 30,597 from Mumbai.

“Connecting Italy to two of the main business destinations in Asia, India will be the 4th international addition to the Air Italy network after the successful launch of its operations to New York (JFK), Miami (MIA) and Bangkok (BKK) from its new hub in Milan-Malpensa (MXP),” the company said in a statement.

The company said that Airbus A330-200 will be deployed for the two new routes from India to Milan, operating thrice a week from both cities. The Airline company will offer 24 seats in the exclusive Business Class cabin and 228 seats in the Economy Class cabin.

“With the launch of our India operations in December, we are excited to offer newer routes and a wider travel option to the discerning travelers from India. Our new service will increase convenience for business guests, leisure travelers as well as students, traveling between India and Italy, further strengthening commerce as well as tourism ties between the two countries,” Rossen Dimitrov, Chief Operating Officer, Air Italy, said.