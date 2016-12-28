AirAsia Big Sale: Airline offers fares starting at Rs 1167

New Delhi: It's a big sale offer from AirAsia as the airline is offering domestic fares starting at just Rs 1167.

Bookings for the same are open and will end on January 1, 2017 with travel for the same ticket commencing between December 19, 2016 to July 31, 2017.

As per conditions on Makemytrip website, the offer is available only for bookings on www.makemytrip.com and app.

The seats are limited and may not be available on all flights, the portal said.

Valid for new purchases only, it is a non-refundable ticket.

No refunds are permitted after payment has been made, the website said.