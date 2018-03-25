हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
The fares would be applicable for travel between October 1 to May 28.

PTI| Updated: Mar 25, 2018, 23:25 PM IST
AirAsia offer: Domestic flight tickets to start from Rs 850, international at Rs 1,999

New Delhi: AirAsia on Sunday announced fares as low as Rs 850 to domestic destinations and Rs 1,999 to international destinations if tickets are booked from its website or mobile app between March 26 and April 1.

The fares would be applicable for travel between October 1 to May 28, the budget airline said in a statement.

"The promotional one way all-in fares start from Rs 850 and the discount applies to all bookings made through airasia.Com and the AirAsia mobile application," it said.

Tickets to international destinations such as Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Phuket and Melbourne can also be booked at as low as Rs 1,999, the statement added.

AirAsia has services to domestic destinations such as Bengaluru, Ranchi, Jaipur, Bhubaneswar, Visakhapatnam, Nagpur, Indore, Kochi, Hyderabad, Pune, Guwahati, Chennai and Kolkata, it said.

The promotional offers can be availed for these destinations, the statement added.

