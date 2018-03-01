Aircel files for bankruptcy under insolvency code: 10 points

Know the top 10 updates on Aircel bankruptcy.
New Delhi: Indian mobile carrier Aircel Ltd backed by Malaysian billionaire T Ananda Krishnan has filed for bankruptcy saying high debt and mounting losses, following a price war triggered by a new entrant, have led the company to troubled times.
Krishnan, Malaysia's third-richest man, had entered India in 2005 when his firm bought a majority stake in Aircel for about USD 1 billion and infused money to build the business.
Here are the top 10 updates in this story
The entry of aggressive newcomer Reliance Jio and its disruptive offerings have forced mobile operators to respond with matching tariffs, hurting their financials and increasing their debt burden.
Many of the smaller operators have succumbed to market pressure and opted to merge or get acquired by larger players.