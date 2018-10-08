हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi Court

Aircel Maxis case: Court extends interim protection from arrest to Karti, P Chidambaram till November 1

Last week, the Delhi court granted seven weeks to the CBI to obtain sanction to prosecute former Union minister P Chidambaram and other serving or former public servants in the Aircel-Maxis deal case.

New Delhi: The Patiala Court on Monday extended the interim protection from arrest granted to former Union Minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram in the Aircel Maxis case corruption case till November 1.

It is alleged that FIPB approval in the Aircel-Maxis FDI case was granted in March 2006 by Chidambaram even though he was empowered to accord approval on project proposals only up to Rs 600 crore and beyond that it required the approval of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA).

Last week, the Delhi court granted seven weeks to the CBI to obtain sanction to prosecute former Union minister P Chidambaram and other serving or former public servants in the Aircel-Maxis deal case.

The court pulled up the agency for filing the charge sheet without proper sanction and told the CBI that if required documents are not filed by November 26, the next day of hearing, the court may take appropriate action.

The agency had on July 19 filed a charge sheet against the Congress leader, his son Karti, ten individuals including public servants and six companies as accused in the case.

Chidambaram's name is among the persons against whom sanction for prosecution from authorities concerned was awaited.

With PTI Inputs

