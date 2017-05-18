close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Aircel case: Court refuses to initiate proceedings on CBI plea

A court here on Thursday refused to initiate proceedings on the plea of the CBI seeking to declare Malaysian nationals T Ananda Krishnan and Augustus Ralph Marshall absconders in the Aircel-Maxis deal case.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, May 18, 2017 - 13:26

New Delhi: A court here on Thursday refused to initiate proceedings on the plea of the CBI seeking to declare Malaysian nationals T Ananda Krishnan and Augustus Ralph Marshall absconders in the Aircel-Maxis deal case.

Special Judge O P Saini also adjourned sine die the case against the two accused against whom the arrest warrants have been pending.

On the last date of hearing, the CBI had told the court that more steps were needed to be taken to secure the presence of Krishnan and Marshall, who were charge-sheeted along with former Telecom Minister Dayanidhi Maran and his brother Kalanithi, in the case.

While issuing arrest warrants against Krishnan and Marshall on September 24 last year, the court had ordered that the trial against them and two Malaysia-based firms -- Astro All Asia Network PLC and Maxis Communication Berhad -- be segregated from that of the Maran brothers and two other companies.

It had noted that appearance of those based in Malaysia may take a long time leading to a delay in the proceedings.

The court had on February 2 this year discharged Marans and others in the case, saying the charges were based on "misreading of official files", speculation and surmises of the complainant.

The CBI had filed the charge sheet against the accused for offences punishable under section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

TAGS

Aircel-Maxis DealRalph MarshallT Ananda KrishnanDayanidhi MaranKalanithi MaranCBIEnforcement Directorate

From Zee News

Vinod Khanna's prayer meet: B-Towners arrive in large n...

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Sebi seeks clarification over Idea-Vodafone merger
Companies

Sebi seeks clarification over Idea-Vodafone merger

Gold price rises by Rs 225 to Rs 28,985 per 10 grams
Bullion

Gold price rises by Rs 225 to Rs 28,985 per 10 grams

I-T dept disloses names of 5 defaulters in Delhi
Economy

I-T dept disloses names of 5 defaulters in Delhi

Tata Group seeks CCI nod for buying out DoCoMo&#039;s stake in TTSL
Companies

Tata Group seeks CCI nod for buying out DoCoMo's stake...

New BMW 330i Launched in India at starting price of Rs 42.4 lakh
Automobiles

New BMW 330i Launched in India at starting price of Rs 42.4...

Ola launches Progressive Web App
Automobiles

Ola launches Progressive Web App

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video