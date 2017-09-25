close
Aircel-Maxis case: ED attaches Rs 1.16 crore assets of Karti Chidambaram

PTI| Last Updated: Monday, September 25, 2017 - 14:14
New Delhi: The ED on Monday attached assets worth Rs 1.16 crore of Karti Chidambaram, son of former finance minister P Chidambaram, and a firm allegedly linked to him in connection with its money laundering probe in the Aircel-Maxis deal.

The agency said it has issued a provisional attachment order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) attaching assets "of Karti in the form of fixed deposits and balance in saving bank account to the tune of Rs 90 lakh approximately."

This firm is allegedly linked to Karti and the Enforcement Directorate said it was "controlled" by him through another person.

The ED also alleged that Karti had "disposed" off a property in Gurgaon and had "closed certain bank accounts and attempted to close other bank accounts in order to frustrate the process of attachment" under the PMLA.

The agency is probing the Aircel-Maxis deal after taking cognisance of a CBI FIR in the case. 

 

