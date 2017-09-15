Aircel-Maxis case: Question me not my son, says Chidambaram

New Delhi: Former finance minister P Chidambaram on Friday slammed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the Aircel-Maxis case and said that he approved the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB), so he should be questioned in the matter, not his son Karti Chidambaram.

Chidambaram took to Twitter and said that it was sad that the CBI is spreading misinformation.

"Sad CBI spreading misinformation," Chidambaram tweeted.

"Sad CBI spreading misinformation. In Aircel-Maxis, FIPB officials have recorded statements before CBI that approval given was valid."

"In Aircel-Maxis, FIPB recommended and I approved minutes. CBI should question me and not harass Karti Chidambaram," he added.

"In Aircel-Maxis, FIPB recommended and I approved minutes. CBI should question me and not harass Karti Chidambaram."

Earlier on Thursday, Karti Chidambaram denied to appear before the CBI in the Aircel Maxis case, stating that a special court had discharged all the accused and terminated the proceedings in the matter.

The CBI, however, clarified that the investigation in the matter is continuing.

According to the CBI sources, the investigation is continuing and the FIR hasn`t been quashed by the court in regards to the matter.

Karti wrote to the CBI, stating that as per the notice issued on February 2, 2017, the investigation agency does not have any jurisdiction to issue a summon to him.

The letter further said that he has no knowledge or any connection with the subject matter of the said case and hence, he has nothing to add to the statement he made before.

"I deny any knowledge or any connection with the subject matter of the said case.

Hence, my client has nothing to add to the statement he made before you on 19-11-2014," the letter, addressed by Karti`s counsel, read.

The letter further stated that his appearance should not be insisted before the court.

Karti also requested the CBI to withdraw the notice dated September 7, 2017 issued under Section 160 of the CrPc.

Earlier on Wednesday, the CBI summoned Karti in connection with a money laundering probe in the Aircel-Maxis deal.

He was earlier summoned by the CBI on July 21.

Karti has accused the CBI of hatching a conspiracy against him and has alleged that the investigation agency was nailing him, because of its frustration arising out of its inability to prove anything against him and his father in connection with the matter.

The Aircel-Maxis deal refers to a series of allegations of kickbacks in the telecom sector, which was part of the wider 2G scam that engulfed the UPA regime.

In 2011, former Aircel head C.

Sivasankaran complained to the CBI that he was being forced by then telecom minister Dayanidhi Maran to sell Aircel to the Malaysia-based Maxis Communications group owned by T. Ananda Krishnan.

Earlier in February, the then communication minister, Dayanidhi Maran, and the others accused in the Aircel-Maxis case, were discharged by a special CBI court.

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy had alleged that in 2006 a company controlled by Karti Chidambaram received a 5 per cent share of Aircel to get part of Rs. 4,000 crore paid by Maxis for a 74 per cent stake in Aircel.

According to Swamy, Chidambaram withheld the FIPB clearance till the 5 per cent was paid to Karthi.

