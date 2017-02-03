close
Aircel-Maxis deal: Reply to summons or be prepared to give up spectrum, SC tells Malaysian bizmen

Last Updated: Friday, February 3, 2017 - 16:34
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday allowed Aircel time till Wednesday to make clear all points on Aircel-Maxis deal and posted the matter for hearing to next Friday.

Supreme Court made it clear that T Ananda Krishnan, Ralph Marshall of Malaysia's Maxis Group against whom summons were issued in Aircel-Maxis case must appear.

“If the accused don't respond to summons and appear before court here, it will not be open for them to raise objections in case of monetary loss,” SC said.

The court SC also said that if Malaysian bizmen don't reply to summons, it might order auction of spectrum allotted to Aircel-Maxis to recover Rs 20,000 cr debt.

Earlier in the day, the Enforcement Directorate moved the Supreme Court urging it not to release the properties of Dayanidhi Maran and his brother Kalanithi, attached by it in the Aircel-Maxis deal case.

A bench of Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justices N V Ramana and D Y Chandrachud asked the Special Public Prosecutor Anand Grover to file a proper petition.

Grover who was appointed as Special Public Prosecutor for all 2G spectrum related cases by the apex court said that the Special 2G Court should be directed not to accept bonds furnished by Maran brothers after their discharge in the case yesterday.

With PTI Inputs

First Published: Friday, February 3, 2017 - 16:23
