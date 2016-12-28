Airfare war: IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet offer tickets starting at Rs 789

New Delhi: It's a new year gift for flyers as airlines in the country are raining discounts for domestic routes with airfares starting as low as just Rs 789.

From national carrier Air India to the country's leading budget carrier IndiGo, airlines are offering cheap air tickets for their domestic routes.

While some of the airlines have offered the tickets on selected routes, some of them are valid across all channels.

Here is a look at some of the best deals and offers on tickets by airlines.

IndiGo:

The country's leading budget carrier is offering one-way domestic tickets at just Rs 799 on selected sectors and flights.

To be booked by December 31, 2016, the ticket is valid for travel commencing between January 10, 2017 and April 15, 2017.

SpiceJet:

Budget carrier SpiceJet has announced the 'Annual Sale' offer where it is selling tickets at a starting price of just Rs 789 for all one-way non-stop domestic travels.

The bookings for the same are open now and should be booked by December 31, 2016 to avail the offer. The flight period for the same is between January 10, 2017 and April 15, 2017.

Air India:

In a bid to woo customers during the holiday season, Air India is offering New Year sale with one way tickets at only Rs 849.

The offer is applicable on one way fares which should be booked 31st December 2016 with a travel period between 15th January 2017 to 30th April 2017.

AirAsia:

It's a big sale offer from AirAsia as the airline is offering domestic fares starting at just Rs 1167.

Bookings for the same are open and will end on January 1, 2017 with travel for the same ticket commencing between December 19, 2016 to July 31, 2017.

GoAir Airlines:

Budget carrier GoAir is offering domestic tickets at a starting price of just Rs 999 across its channels for a limited period.

To be booked by December 31, 2016, the tickets are valid for flights commencing January 9, 2017 to April 15, 2017.

