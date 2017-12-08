Airing of condoms ads on TV to be only allowed between 10 pm and 6 am

New Delhi: After recieving spate of complaints from viewers against several contraceptives brands using explicit adult content to publicise their products on Television, the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has suggested that these ads should be aired only during watershed hours.

In a letter to the Union information and broadcasting ministry, the ASCI has suggested that the ministry should advise all television channels to ensure that the condom advertisements are aired only between 10 pm and 6 am.

ASCI is the apex self-regulating body of advertising sector. However, it can not issue a directive to private companies. Shweta Purandare, ASCI secretary-general said that the ASCI has sought the advise of the Union I&B ministry in this regard.

As per several media reports the ASCI letter has specifically mentioned Manforce contraceptive brand endorsed by actress Sunny Leone. The TV ad was in the eye of a storm with political parties as well as several bodies seeking ban on it for being provocative and offensive.

The Confederation of All India Traders had even appealed to Union Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan to direct officials concerned to take appropriate action against the manufacturer, Mankind Phrama and its brand ambassador.