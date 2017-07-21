close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Airtel, Idea plunge on RIL's JioPhone announcement

Stocks of telecom operators Bharti Airtel and Idea Cellular tumbled after industrialist Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries (RIL) on Friday announced the launch of the JioPhone `intelligent smartphone`.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Friday, July 21, 2017 - 14:17
Airtel, Idea plunge on RIL&#039;s JioPhone announcement

Mumbai: Stocks of telecom operators Bharti Airtel and Idea Cellular tumbled after industrialist Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries (RIL) on Friday announced the launch of the JioPhone `intelligent smartphone`.

Around 1.15 p.m., the scrip of telecom major Bharti Airtel fell by 3.22 per cent to Rs 406.25 on the BSE.

Similarly, shares of Idea Cellular dipped by 6.69 per cent to Rs 88.50.  

Meanwhile, RIL stocks rose by 2.70 per cent to Rs 1,570.

RIL, at its 40th annual general meeting on Friday, announced the launch of JioPhone, which will be available for beta testing from August 15. "The JioPhone will be available to all Indians for an effective price of Rs Zero," Ambani said in his address.The benchmark indiecs -- the NSE Nifty and the BSE Sensex -- too, fell as investors booked profits. The Nifty fell by 21.20 points, or 0.21 per cent to 9,852.10 points, while the Sensex traded at 31,854.78 points -- down 49.62 points or 0.16 per cent.

TAGS

Bharti AirtelIdea CellularRJioReliance JioTelecom stocksRIL AGM

From Zee News

Companies

Mercedes launches AMG GLC 43 Coupe in India at Rs 74.8 lakh

Facebook adds specialised &#039;&#039;Groups for Pages&#039;&#039; for communities
Technology

Facebook adds specialised ''Groups for Pages...

Sebi asks MCX Biz, proprietor to return investors&#039; money
Markets

Sebi asks MCX Biz, proprietor to return investors' mon...

RIL issues bonus share after 12 years
Markets

RIL issues bonus share after 12 years

Reliance Industries 40th AGM: Top 10 quotes from Mukesh Ambani&#039;s speech
Companies

Reliance Industries 40th AGM: Top 10 quotes from Mukesh Amb...

Companies

Indian Bank Q1 profit rises 21% to Rs 372 crore

&#039;Rs 1000 invested in Reliance shares in 1977 worth Rs 16,54,503 today&#039;
Markets

'Rs 1000 invested in Reliance shares in 1977 worth R...

Reliance launches 4G enabled low-cost phone
Companies

Reliance launches 4G enabled low-cost phone

Discover popular events in town with Google Search
Technology

Discover popular events in town with Google Search

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video