Airtel launches GST Advantage for small businesses

PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, September 7, 2017 - 13:32
Airtel launches GST Advantage for small businesses
Representational Image

New Delhi: To enable small businesses and start-ups to file their Goods and Services Tax (GST) returns smoothly, Airtel Business on Thursday launched Airtel GST Advantage, a company statement said here.

Airtel Business, is the B2B arm of telecommunications service provider Bharti Airtel.

Launched in partnership with ClearTax, Airtel GST Advantage is being offered free to all existing Airtel Business customers.

"The new GST regime is a landmark reform for the Indian economy and with Airtel GST Advantage, we would like to enable small businesses with free filing of returns, and free and secure data access. Airtel is also the data hosting and connectivity partner for the Goods and Services Network (GSTN)," said Ashok Ganapathy, Director & CEO - Airtel Business.

 

video