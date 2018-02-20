Airtel offers Rs 2,000 cashback on Nokia phones, here's how you can grab it

New Delhi: Bharti Airtel, India's largest telecom company on Monday said it will offer up to Rs 2,000 cashback over 36 months, on the purchase of Nokia 2 and Nokia 3 smartphones, to its pre-paid customers.

“Bharti Airtel...and HMD Global today announced a partnership to offer affordable 4G smartphone options to customers as part of Airtel’s ‘Mera Pehla Smartphone’ initiative.

Nokia 3 and Nokia 2, 4G smartphones are now available with cashback offer of Rs 2,000 from Airtel,” the telecom major said in a statement. Both 4G smartphones will come bundled with Airtel’s recharge pack of Rs 169 offering 1GB of 4G data per day, and unlimited local and STD calling.

Telecom operators started offering cashbacks on the purchase of smartphones after Reliance Jio rolled out its ‘JioPhone,’ which can effectively be operated free of charge.

To avail of the offer, Airtel customers will need to purchase Nokia 2 and Nokia 3 smartphones at market price. Their Airtel wallets will be credited by Rs 2,000 in two instalments over a period of 36 months.

“Nokia devices have a solid brand resonance amongst customers and we believe that the partnership offers a great proposition to customers looking for quality devices at great prices,” Bharti Airtel, Chief Operating Officer (India & South Asia) Ajai Puri said.

A customer needs to make Airtel prepaid recharges worth Rs 3,500 within the 18 months to be eligible for the first cashback instalment of Rs 500. Similarly, another set of recharges worth Rs 3,500 over the next 18 months will make the customer eligible for the second instalment of Rs 1,500, the statement said.

The Nokia 3, available for Rs 9,499, comes with a 5-inch display, 1.3 Ghz quad-core Mediatek processor, 2GB RAM, 16 GB internal storage with external memory card support of up to 128 GB, 2,630 mAH, 8 megpixel (mp) rear and front camera.

The Nokia 2 smartphone, available for Rs 6,999, comes with a similar screen size as the Nokia 3, 1.3 Ghz quadcore Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, 1GB RAM, 8 GB internal memory, 4,100 mAH, 8 mp rear camera and 5 mp front camera.

After the Airtel offer, the effective price of these phones will come down by Rs 2,000 a unit.

(With PTI inputs)