Airtel plans Rs 2,000 crore customer interactivity programme

New Delhi: Leading telecom operator Airtel has launched `Project Next`, a digital programme which, it says, will transform customer experience across all its services, with an investment of Rs 2,000 crore over the next three years.

"We plan to invest Rs 2,000 crore over the next three years to launch several digital innovations to make our customers` experience more simple and interactive," said Gopal Vittal, Managing Director and CEO (India and South Asia), Bharti Airtel.

As part of the project, the company will revamp all its 2,500 stores across the country. It will also introduce data rollover opportunity for customers so that their data of a particular month if unused does not go waste.