close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Airtel plans Rs 2,000 crore customer interactivity programme

Leading telecom operator Airtel has launched `Project Next`, a digital programme which, it says, will transform customer experience across all its services, with an investment of Rs 2,000 crore over the next three years.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Monday, July 10, 2017 - 16:11
Airtel plans Rs 2,000 crore customer interactivity programme

New Delhi: Leading telecom operator Airtel has launched `Project Next`, a digital programme which, it says, will transform customer experience across all its services, with an investment of Rs 2,000 crore over the next three years.

"We plan to invest Rs 2,000 crore over the next three years to launch several digital innovations to make our customers` experience more simple and interactive," said Gopal Vittal, Managing Director and CEO (India and South Asia), Bharti Airtel.

As part of the project, the company will revamp all its 2,500 stores across the country. It will also introduce data rollover opportunity for customers so that their data of a particular month if unused does not go waste.

TAGS

AirtelProject Nextdigital programmeBharti AirtelData

From Zee News

Markets scale record highs despite trade disruption on NSE
Markets

Markets scale record highs despite trade disruption on NSE

Maruti to open 300 Nexa service outlets by 2019-20
Companies

Maruti to open 300 Nexa service outlets by 2019-20

7th Pay Commission on allowances notified: Here are the key highlights
Personal Finance

7th Pay Commission on allowances notified: Here are the key...

Paytm Mall set to hire 2,000 employees in 2017 to scale biz
Companies

Paytm Mall set to hire 2,000 employees in 2017 to scale biz

Govt approves Amazon&#039;s proposal for FDI in food retail
Companies

Govt approves Amazon's proposal for FDI in food retail

Gold price extends losses; down Rs 120 at Rs 28,780 per 10 grams
Bullion

Gold price extends losses; down Rs 120 at Rs 28,780 per 10...

Govt seeks report on NSE trading glitch
Markets

Govt seeks report on NSE trading glitch

Trading resumes at NSE after technical issues
Markets

Trading resumes at NSE after technical issues

Car, passenger vehicles sales drop 11% in June
Automobiles

Car, passenger vehicles sales drop 11% in June

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video