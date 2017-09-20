close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Airtel slams TRAI's decision on IUC

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India said it would phase out IUC by January 1, 2020.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Wednesday, September 20, 2017 - 10:48
Airtel slams TRAI&#039;s decision on IUC

New Delhi: A day after Indian telecom regulator TRAI slashed the mobile termination charges to six paise from 14 paise, Bharti Airtel on Wednesday called it an "extremely disappointing decision" for the industry.

"We are extremely disappointed with the latest regulation on the IUC (interconnection usage charges), especially at a time when the industry is facing severe financial stress.

"The suggested IUC rate, which has been arrived at in a completely non-transparent fashion, benefits only one operator which enjoys a huge traffic asymmetry in its favour," a statement issued by Bharti Airtel said.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India also said it would phase out IUC by January 1, 2020.

Bharti Airtel added: "The sharp drop in the IUC rate will only help transfer part of its cost to other operators, thereby further worsening the financial health of the industry.

"As part of an industry, which continues to be a critical driving force behind the economic growth in the country, we are genuinely dismayed by this decision."

Bharti Airtel`s shares were trading at Rs 385.05 per share, down 2.44 percent at 10.02 a.m. in the BSE.

TAGS

TRAImobile termination chargesBharti AirtelIUCInterconnection Usage Charges

From Zee News

Ratan Tata, Lakshmi Mittal, Vinod Khosla in Forbes 100 Greatest Living Business Minds
Companies

Ratan Tata, Lakshmi Mittal, Vinod Khosla in Forbes 100 Grea...

Companies

Thyssenkrupp considered breakup before plumping for Tata JV

SBI Life IPO opens; garners Rs 2,226 crore from anchor investors
Markets

SBI Life IPO opens; garners Rs 2,226 crore from anchor inve...

Petrol, diesel price on 20th September 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Personal Finance

Petrol, diesel price on 20th September 2017: Check out the...

Amazon sends accidental gift email to shoppers due to glitch
International Business

Amazon sends accidental gift email to shoppers due to glitc...

Alibaba-backed Best Inc raises $450 million in IPO after slashing terms
International Business

Alibaba-backed Best Inc raises $450 million in IPO after sl...

Toshiba selects Bain group as buyer of its memory chip business
International Business

Toshiba selects Bain group as buyer of its memory chip busi...

Sensex gains 93 points in early trade; RIL, ITC gain
Markets

Sensex gains 93 points in early trade; RIL, ITC gain

Amid slowdown worries, Arun Jaitley reviews economy, discusses stimulus package
Economy

Amid slowdown worries, Arun Jaitley reviews economy, discus...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video