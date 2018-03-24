Airtel takes fight to Reliance Jio, offers 30GB free data

New Delhi: Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio's all-IP network with VoLTE calling support has set a new benchmark for other Indian telecom operators. Airtel took the big leap into VoLTE calling on its network, but it's still far from bringing it to all the users across India.

To make sure the network doesn't lag or encounter early glitches, Airtel has launched a new VoLTE Beta Program to test out the upgraded network. But it needs real users to test the network and provide regular feedback, so Airtel is offering an incentive to lure its subscribers into the program.

After joining Airtel VoLTE Beta Program, users will be given 30GB free data. But Airtel expects you to return the favor by giving feedback on the quality of its VoLTE calling service. Users will get the first installment of 10GB data to download the latest OS and enable VoLTE switch, then the next installment of 10GB will be credited after four weeks of regularly providing network feedback and the final 10GB data will be credited after the eighth week.

How to become a VoLTE Beta tester?

Firstly, Airtel is testing the VoLTE services in select circles, including West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Kerala, Bihar, Punjab, and Andhra Pradesh. Then you need a VoLTE handset with an Airtel 4G SIM.

Users can go to Airtel's official website to check if your number is eligible for beta testing of VoLTE and proceed as per instructions.

How is VoLTE better?

If perfected, VoLTE will significantly improve the quality of voice calls in India. HD voice calls will enable crystal clear conversations and you could forget about the initial beeps before connecting a call as it happens instantly. Finally, making calls using VoLTE will not disrupt your internet sessions so you can easily multi-task.