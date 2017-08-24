close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

AI's new chief takes over, seeks employees' support

Air India`s new Chairman and Managing Director Rajiv Bansal took charge of his new role on Thursday and met top officials of the airline.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Thursday, August 24, 2017 - 15:35

New Delhi: Air India`s new Chairman and Managing Director Rajiv Bansal took charge of his new role on Thursday and met top officials of the airline.

After assuming office, Bansal also sought support from the employees in making the airline financially viable.

Bansal, who also holds the portfolio of Financial Advisor to the Petroleum & Natural Gas Ministry, was given additional charge of Air India`s CMD on Wednesday.

He succeeds Ashwani Lohani who was on Wednesday named Chairman of the Railway Board.

Bansal is a 1988 batch IAS officer from the Nagaland cadre. He has earlier had a stint with the Ministry of Civil Aviation between 2006 and 2008.

"The competent authority has approved the assignment of additional charge of the post of Chairman and Managing Director, Air India to Rajiv Bansal, IAS (NL 88), Additional Secretary and Financial Adviser, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, for a period of three months, or until further orders, whichever is earlier," the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet`s executive order issued on Wednesday read.
 

TAGS

Air IndiaAir India ChairmanAir India CMDAir India CMD Rajiv Bansal

From Zee News

Uber partners with AAI to provide rides from four airports
Companies

Uber partners with AAI to provide rides from four airports

Skoda Octavia RS to be launched on August 30
Automobiles

Skoda Octavia RS to be launched on August 30

&#039;Odisha to implement 7th Pay Commission recommendations soon&#039;
Economy

'Odisha to implement 7th Pay Commission recommendation...

Audi Q7 petrol launching on September 1
Automobiles

Audi Q7 petrol launching on September 1

Govt tweaks regional air connectivity scheme, allows smaller planes to operate
Companies

Govt tweaks regional air connectivity scheme, allows smalle...

RBI introduces Rs 200 note- Here are the image, design and other details
Personal Finance

RBI introduces Rs 200 note- Here are the image, design and...

Companies

'Brand image, performance key factors for women car bu...

BOI slashes savings rate to 3.5% for deposits up to Rs 50 lakh
Markets

BOI slashes savings rate to 3.5% for deposits up to Rs 50 l...

Present project financing ways must change: Chanda Kochhar
Economy

Present project financing ways must change: Chanda Kochhar

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video