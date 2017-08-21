close
Ajay Vipin Nanavati appointed chairman of Syndicate Bank

In 2015, the government had bifurcated the posts of chairman and managing directors in public sector banks.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, August 21, 2017 - 17:48

New Delhi: Ajay Vipin Nanavati was on Monday appointed as the chairman of Syndicate Bank.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved his appointment as Non-Official Director/Non-Executive Chairman in Syndicate Bank for three years, according to an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training.

In 2015, the government had bifurcated the posts of chairman and managing directors in public sector banks.

While the chairman became responsible for overall policy directions, the managing director and chief executive officer became the executive head, accountable for day-to-day functioning of the bank.

