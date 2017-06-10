Alibaba Cloud inks deal with Tata Communications

Beijing: Tata Communications on Saturday inked a deal with Alibaba Cloud to enable customers from India and 150 other countries to connect to the Chinese e-commerce giant's 'Express Connect' platform for a fast, stable and secure network.

The Express Connect will be linked through Tata Communication's IZO Private Connect service.

This collaboration was announced at Alibaba Cloud's Computing Conference in Shanghai today.

It is particularly focused towards enterprise customers from over 150 countries, including India, who employ the services of Alibaba Cloud.

Under the deal, the global enterprises will now have immediate access to a secure connection between the Virtual Private Clouds (VPC), the Internet and end-users' own networks.

Yeming Wang, Deputy General Manager of Alibaba Cloud Global said in a statement said that "we look forward to working closely with Tata Communications in a bid to provide an exciting proposition with great connectivity for global enterprises wanting to enter China and for Chinese enterprises looking to go global with ease and convenience".

The IZO Platform, designed to offer seamless user experience across the network, is a flexible, one-stop cloud platform that helps you navigate complexity for more agile business performance.

Connecting to Alibaba Cloud through the gateway enables enterprise customers to scale their cloud connectivity and enable rapid provisioning of capacity to the same.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese e-commerce company that provides consumer-to-consumer, business-to- consumer and business-to-business sales services via web portals.

The group began in 1999 when Jack Ma founded the website Alibaba.Com, a business-to-business portal to connect Chinese manufacturers with overseas buyers.