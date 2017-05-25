Alibaba Mobile Business appoints Young Li as Head of International Business

New Delhi: Alibaba Mobile Business Group on Thursday announced appointment of Young Li as Head of International Business Department.

In this new role, Young Li will be in charge of the overseas business of UCWeb, a key division within Alibaba Mobile Business Group.

Prior to this, Young Li was the head of UC News where he played a key role in spearheading the product`s success in markets such as India and Indonesia.

He also led the UC Browser product team in key markets of South East Asia and Russia."In his new role, Young Li will help us in consolidating all businesses of IBD including our key overseas markets of India, Indonesia and Russia.

He will also take lead in product strategy and business for our strategic products like UC News," said president Alibaba Mobile Business Group, Jack Huang.

UC News is a big-data powered content distributor, serving as a one-stop source of trending and curated news content covering all popular categories that Indian users can consume on the go, with featured channels including news, cricket, technology, entertainment, movies, lifestyle, health, humor, etc.

UC News has crossed 100 Million Monthly Active Users (MAUs), rapidly growing in India and Indonesia market since its launch in June 2016.

UCWeb`s strength in technology is helping UC News process millions of data request and content of massive origins everyday with the help of its three big data clusters set-up in India.

The UC We-Media program where people get an opportunity to create, to write, share thoughts and engage with their followers on UC News is set to expand to 30,000 contributors by the end of 2017, producing over 10,000 pieces of content daily.

