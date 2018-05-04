All you need to know about Neeraj Arora – WhatsApp's next possible CEO

New Delhi: In a jolt to Facebook, WhatsApp co-founder and CEO Jan Koum has announced his exit from the company amid reports that he had a difference of opinion with parent company Facebook over data privacy, encryption and other issues.

According to Tech Crunch, one possible candidate for the new WhatsApp CEO role would be its top business executive Neeraj Arora. He has been with WhatsApp since 2011 – well before the Facebook acquisition.

With 1.5 billion monthly users, WhatsApp is the biggest mobile messaging service in the world. Over 3 million people are actively using WhatsApp Business app.

Here is looking at Neraj Arora's profile (based on LinkedIn results)

Arora worked as a Program Manager at Accellion Inc between August 2000 and April 2005. He was one of the earliest Engineers at Accellion and built pieces of the core technology.

After that he joined Times Internet Limited as the Chief Manager. He was part of the Investments and Corporate Strategy team at Indiatimes. He worked in the company between June 2006 and November 2007.

Arora joined Google as the Corporate Development Manager. His key role was to identify and execute acquisitions and strategic investments. He worked in this position at Google between December 2007 and December 2010.

He later became the Senior member of the Corporate Development team at Google where he led acquisitions and strategic investments. He held the position between December 2010 and November 2011.

Arora Joined WhatsApp in November 2011.

Between June 2015 and February 2018 he also served as the member of Board of Directors at Paytm.

Arora has a B Tech degree from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi. He did his MBA in Finance and Strategy from Indian School of Business.