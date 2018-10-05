हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sandeep Bakhshi

All you want to know about Sandeep Bakhshi, the new CEO of ICICI Bank

Bakhshi has been with the ICICI Group for 32 years.

New Delhi: ICICI Bank has elevated its Chief Operating Officer Sandeep Bakhshi as managing director and CEO in place of Chanda Kochhar who quit after a nine-year stint as the head of the bank.

Bakhshi has been appointed for a period of five years till October 3, 2023. He was appointed as the Wholetime Director and Chief Operating Officer for five years effective from June 2018, who was earlier associated with ICICI group insurance firm ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co Ltd as managing director & CEO.

He has been with the ICICI Group for 32 years and has handled various assignments in ICICI Limited, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, ICICI Bank and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance.

Here's looking at Sandeep Bakhshi's profile

  • Bakhshi had joined the ICICI group on December 1, 1986, in the project financing division. He was responsible for wholesale banking & small and medium enterprises business.
  • He was appointed managing director & CEO of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company on April 2002 and was instrumental in scaling up the private sector general insurance offerings in the country.
  • He also remained as the Deputy Managing Director and had handled both the Retail and Corporate Banking business of ICICI Bank from May 1, 2009 to July 31, 2010.
  • He was appointed as the Managing Director & CEO of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company from August 1, 2010.
  • Bakhshi is a mechanical engineer from Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh.
  • He has completed his management studies from XLRI in Jamshedpur. He has a post-graduate degree in management from Xavier Labour Relations Institute.

With PTI Inputs

