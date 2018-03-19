All you want to know about Sunil Nayyar –The first Indian to be Sony India’s MD

New Delhi: Sunil Nayyar has become the first Indian to be appointed as Managing Director for Sony India. Nayyar's key responlibility will be to spearheading the overall growth and profitability of the company within the region.

"In this time of transition, I look forward for an insight from our stakeholders and help guide in further strengthening Sony`s presence in India," Nayyar said after being appointed as Sony India`s Managing Director.



Here is all you want to know about Sunil Nayyar

- He did is BA in Physics (Hons.) from Delhi University

- Nayyar did his MBA from Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad

- His field Of study was sales and marketing

- Nayyar`s term as Managing Director of the company will take effect from April 1

- Nayyar replaces Kenichiro Hibi, who has now been appointed as President for Sony Brazil also with effect from April 1.

- At Sony India, Nayyar held the position of Sales Head from April 2006 till April 2015 prior to moving to Sony North America as head of Retail Experience, a position which he held from May 2015 till March 2018.

- Nayyar started his stint at Sony in 1995, as part of Sony Gulf`s sales team in charge of North and East Africa, Russia, Lebanon, Syria and several other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.