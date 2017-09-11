Amazon India creates 22,000 job opportunities in festive season

New Delhi: E-commerce giant Amazon India on Monday said it has created over 22,000 seasonal job positions across its network in the country during the upcoming festive season.

According to the company, the additional positions have been created at its fulfillment centres, sorting centres, delivery stations and customer service sites in Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and many other cities across the country.

"This enhancement will be instrumental in driving an exceptional experience during the upcoming Great Indian Festive Sale. The over 22,000 seasonal associates will help in augmenting our capabilities to serve our customers better and enable us to deliver consistently high levels of customer experience," said Akhil Saxena, Vice President - India Customer Fulfilment, Amazon India, in a statement.

The statement said associates who have been provided opportunities specifically for the festive season will join the thousands of associates at the company`s 41 fulfillment centres, 15 sorting centers and close to 150 delivery stations across the country.

Amazon has 13 customer service sites across 12 cities and provides voice support for customers in Kannada, English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, it added.