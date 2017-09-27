Amazon India launches 'Amazon Business' for SMBs

New Delhi: E-commerce major Amazon India on Wednesday launched a new marketplace -- Amazon Business -- to cater to the requirements of the small and medium businesses (SMBs) in the country.

The new marketplace is focussed on meeting the procurement needs of SMBs such as technology and service companies, manufacturers, universities, schools and offices, Amazon.In said in a statement.

They would be able to choose from over 10 crore products including laptops, printers, network storage solutions, electronics, pantry supplies among others at business-only pricing, it added.

Small companies can register with Amazon Business with their GST number and be entitled for input tax credit (varying between 5-28 per cent basis different product types).

"With this launch, we now have a fully functional B2B marketplace alongside our thriving B2C marketplace to enable the same benefits for business buyers," Amazon India Vice President Category Management Manish Tiwary said.

Amazon Business was launched in the US in April 2015, and serves more than one million businesses customers. It has been extended to Germany (December 2016), the UK (April 2017) and Japan (September 2017) as well.