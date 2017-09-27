close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Amazon India launches 'Amazon Business' for SMBs

Small companies can register with Amazon Business with their GST number and be entitled for input tax credit.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, September 27, 2017 - 19:09
Amazon India launches &#039;Amazon Business&#039; for SMBs

New Delhi: E-commerce major Amazon India on Wednesday launched a new marketplace -- Amazon Business -- to cater to the requirements of the small and medium businesses (SMBs) in the country.

The new marketplace is focussed on meeting the procurement needs of SMBs such as technology and service companies, manufacturers, universities, schools and offices, Amazon.In said in a statement.

They would be able to choose from over 10 crore products including laptops, printers, network storage solutions, electronics, pantry supplies among others at business-only pricing, it added.

Small companies can register with Amazon Business with their GST number and be entitled for input tax credit (varying between 5-28 per cent basis different product types).

"With this launch, we now have a fully functional B2B marketplace alongside our thriving B2C marketplace to enable the same benefits for business buyers," Amazon India Vice President Category Management Manish Tiwary said.

Amazon Business was launched in the US in April 2015, and serves more than one million businesses customers. It has been extended to Germany (December 2016), the UK (April 2017) and Japan (September 2017) as well.

TAGS

Amazon IndiaAmazon Businesssmall and medium businessesAmazon SMB

From Zee News

Govt schemes: Deadline for obtaining Aadhaar extended by 3 months
Economy

Govt schemes: Deadline for obtaining Aadhaar extended by 3...

Companies

McDonald's adds 12 new food items in south, west regio...

Companies

IDBI Bank sells 9% stake in Sidbi

Real Estate

Buyers overlooking freebies while looking at properties

Govt plans to sell stake in ONGC oilfields to private firms
Companies

Govt plans to sell stake in ONGC oilfields to private firms

India likely to be $6 trillion economy in 10 years: Morgan Stanley
Economy

India likely to be $6 trillion economy in 10 years: Morgan...

International Business

Surface healing masks stagnant wages, inflation: IMF

Market slide wipes out investors&#039; wealth by Rs 6 lakh crore in 7 days
Markets

Market slide wipes out investors' wealth by Rs 6 lakh...

Companies

Telecom Commission may discuss IMG suggestions on September...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video