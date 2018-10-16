हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amazon.com Inc

Amazon likely to buy 7-8% stake in Future Retail: Report

The potential deal will be next in a series of acquisitions by Amazon.com Inc in one of the fastest-growing markets in the face of competition from Walmart Inc`s Flipkart.

Amazon likely to buy 7-8% stake in Future Retail: Report

Amazon.com Inc is likely to buy an at least 7 percent to 8 percent stake in India`s Future Retail Ltd through an investment arm, CNBC-TV 18 reported, citing sources.

The potential cash-and-stock deal, which is in its final stages, could be worth 25 billion rupees ($338 million) and is likely to be signed in the next two weeks, the channel said.

Earlier this year, media reports said Amazon was in talks to buy a 10 percent stake in Future Retail, competing with tech giant Google and Alibaba-backed Paytm. Future Retail had denied the reports.

The potential deal will be next in a series of acquisitions by Amazon.com Inc in one of the fastest-growing markets in the face of competition from Walmart Inc`s Flipkart.

In September, Amazon, along with private equity firm Samara Capital, bought Aditya Birla Group-owned `More` retail chain for an enterprise value of 42 billion rupees ($568.03 million).

Amazon India and Future Retail did not immediately respond to requests seeking comment.

Tags:
Amazon.com IncAmazon-Future Retail dealFuture RetailAmazon India

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close