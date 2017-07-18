close
Amazon opens 5th customer service facility in India

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, July 18, 2017 - 22:26
Amazon opens 5th customer service facility in India

New Delhi: E-commerce firm Amazon on Tuesday announced opening of its new customer service facility in Noida.

This is Amazon's first customer service centre in North India and fifth in India.

"The new customer service site will support Amazon's India as well as global customers round the clock, with pre and post order customer service through various mediums like email, chat and phone. The sites will also host teams that provide support to Amazon India's operations in the form of training, workflow etc," Amazon said in a statement.

The facilities will help create employment for hundreds of customer service personnel in the northern region, it added.

Amazon has two customer service facilities in Hyderabad, one each in Pune Coimbatore. 

