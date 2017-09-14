Amazon opens standalone Fashion Imaging Studio in India

Gurgaon: After the successful launch of the Fashion Studios in New York and London, Amazon launched the largest standalone Fashion Imaging Studio in India in Gurgaon.

Spread over 44,000 sq. ft. with state-of-the-art digital imaging facility, the studio is first of its kind in India and only third of its kind globally by Amazon, said a statement.

In addition to 16 individual high-tech photography bays, the studio also has a large editorial suite, video editing facilities and creative spaces.

Established as a Center for Creative Excellence, the studio will enable Amazon Fashion to creatively collaborate with Fashion brands and partners to produce lakhs of high quality images for its fashion merchandize every year.

"At Amazon, we are always thinking about how we will raise the bar, how we will redefine the way the customer discovers, engages with, and shops for fashion online. All of our efforts we`ve made for this studio in terms of technology, scale and talent are designed to deliver high quality imagery that inspires and educates our customers," said Arun Sirdeshmukh, Head, Amazon Fashion India.

"With this studio we will continue to strengthen our relationships across the entire industry - with brands, designers and creative talent. This is part of our plan to innovate in how fashion is displayed on the site and be the best possible place for fashion brands to present themselves online," he added.

Commenting on the launch, Ritesh Mishra, Head of Buying and Merchandizing, Marks & Spencer, India said, "Our association with Amazon Fashion allows us to reach a wide customer base across India."

"With an offering of over 1,500 styles on Amazon.in, we are able to make it even more convenient for customers to shop our quality clothing collections in India. The launch of the new Amazon Fashion Studio is really exciting and we looking forward to showcasing more of our latest styles and outfit ideas."