close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Amazon wins India's approval to invest in domestic food retail

Online retail giant Amazon.com Inc has secured approval to stock and sell food and groceries in India, potentially expanding its business in the fast-growing economy where it is in a pitched battle with home-grown rival Flipkart.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Tuesday, July 11, 2017 - 12:04
Amazon wins India&#039;s approval to invest in domestic food retail

Mumbai: Online retail giant Amazon.com Inc has secured approval to stock and sell food and groceries in India, potentially expanding its business in the fast-growing economy where it is in a pitched battle with home-grown rival Flipkart.

Amazon confirmed winning government approval for its plan to sell food products, but it declined to provide further details.

Separately, a source familiar with the matter said Amazon planned to invest $500 million in the food segment, over and above the $5 billion it had already committed to investing in India.

Cheaper smartphones, increasing internet penetration and steep discounts have led to a surge in domestic online shopping for everything from gadgets to clothes and food items in India.

Still, mom-and-pop stores account for the biggest share of grocery sales, offering organised players huge growth potential.

Currently Amazon offers food products in India via Amazon Pantry, where retailers including joint venture Cloudtail sell various products. It also offers same-day grocery delivery on its Amazon Now app through a tie-up with Indian retailers Big Bazaar, Star Bazaar and Hypercity.

Amazon did not comment on whether its new investments would affect any of its existing tie-ups, or its Cloudtail joint venture. 

Venture-funded Flipkart, whose backers include Tiger Global, Tencent Holdings and Microsoft, also plans to move into the groceries space, company executives have said.

Amazon last month announced plans to buy upscale U.S. grocer Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion.

TAGS

AmazonAmazon.comOnline retail giantAmazon platform

From Zee News

Sensex hits fresh all-time high of 31,863; Nifty tops 9,800-mark
Markets

Sensex hits fresh all-time high of 31,863; Nifty tops 9,800...

Petrol, diesel price on 11th July 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Economy

Petrol, diesel price on 11th July 2017: Check out the rates...

All states must notify rules related to RERA by July 30: Naidu
Real Estate

All states must notify rules related to RERA by July 30: Na...

SpiceJet launches two flights under RCS-Udan scheme
Companies

SpiceJet launches two flights under RCS-Udan scheme

Rental income beyond Rs 20 lakh to attract GST
Personal Finance

Rental income beyond Rs 20 lakh to attract GST

Fire in terrace garden of Mukesh Ambani&#039;s &#039;Antilla&#039; home
Companies

Fire in terrace garden of Mukesh Ambani's 'Antill...

Sebi seeks detailed report from NSE on technical glitch
Markets

Sebi seeks detailed report from NSE on technical glitch

Companies

GSTIN display on sign boards must for businesses

Nepal officials to hold talks with India on GST
International Business

Nepal officials to hold talks with India on GST

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video