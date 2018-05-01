Amul MD supports Tripura CM Biplab Deb's cow rearing tip

New Delhi: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb may have recently drawn flak on social media for making several controversial statements – latest being the tip on cow rearing, but his idea has got the backing from none other than dairy giant Amul.

Amul MD RS Sodhi found the CM's suggestion to be very practical and logical. He tweeted:

It's a very practical and logical idea as Tripura is importing crores of Rs milk from other states including Gujarat . A youth can earn RS 6-7 lacs per annum by rearing 10 cows or buff by taking loan from banks , in Gujarat more than 8000 such farms . R S Sodhi AMUL — R S Sodhi (@Rssamul) April 30, 2018

The Tripura CM at an event last week said that if graduates rear cows, they can get Rs 10 lakh in 10 years. "Every house should have a cow. Here, milk is Rs 50 a litre, so rear a cow. Someone is a graduate, searching for a job for 10 years. If he had reared a cow for 10 years, then a bank balance of Rs 10 lakh would have been created," he told reporters.

Sodhi tweeted:

Yes , all banks very eager to give loans plus lot of GOI schemes for dairy entrepreneurs . Plus if we want to give a glass of fresh milk to our children , next educated generation has to produce , othterwise we have to import like crude oil and edible oil , which we can't afford — R S Sodhi (@Rssamul) April 30, 2018

Deb said that if an unemployed youth borrows Rs 75 thousand from the bank, then he can easily earn at least Rs 25,000 every month if he makes a little self-effort.

Sharing the story of Kanuben Patel of Gujarat, the Amul MD said that she has even been awarded for pouring milk worth Rs 84 lakh in a year.

Cow breeding can be a very remunerative business . Today Kanuben Patel of Banaskatha district of Gujarat was awarded Pride of Gujarat by CM Gujarat and Shri Shankar Bhai Chaudhary , Chairman Banas Dairy for pouring milk worth RS 84 lacs in a year . Good source of livelihood . pic.twitter.com/BSJHSyhLIg — R S Sodhi (@Rssamul) April 30, 2018

Deb had earlier courted controversy when he said the Internet existed in the Mahabharata era. He had also recently questioned the rationale behind Diana Hayden being crowned "Miss World" 21 years ago. He has been invited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend a meeting in the National Capital on May 2. A section of the media has reported that Modi had summoned Deb to Delhi over the chief minister's controversial statements on a range of issues. But additional secretary in the chief minister's office Milind Ramteke refuted the media reports and said that the CMs' meeting was on the commemoration of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

With Agency Inputs