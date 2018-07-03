हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indigo

Andheri bridge collapse: Indigo offers free re-accommodation to all passengers who missed flight

The seats will be provided based on availability on the next flight.

Andheri bridge collapse: Indigo offers free re-accommodation to all passengers who missed flight

New Delhi: Budget carrier IndiGo on Tuesday announced free re-accommodation to all passengers who could not report on time for their flight due to traffic congestion following the Andheri bridge collapse in Mumbai.

Indigo tweeted:

A road over-bridge (ROB) collapsed on rail tracks in suburban Andheri amid heavy rains in the city this morning bringing local train services of the Western Railway to a halt. It is suspected that some people are trapped under the debris of the collapsed over-bridge, a senior fire brigade official said, adding that a search and rescue operation is underway.

Office-goers, for whom local trains are the lifeline for daily commuting, bore the maximum brunt of the incident as many of them could not reach their work places.

The ROB collapsed near the eastern side of the Andheri Railway Station around 7.30 am.

Several commuters faced a harrowing time as they were unable to reach their offices after the train services were stopped.

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai and some neighbouring areas since late last night, causing water-logging in low-lying areas and disruptions in vehicular movement on some roads.

With PTI Inputs

Tags:
IndigoIndigo flight MumbaiAndheri bridge collapseMumbai bridge collapseIndigo free re-accomodation

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close