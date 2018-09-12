हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Apple

Apple CEO Tim Cook launches Apple Watch Series 4 with new design, ECG support

Apple CEO TimCook on Wednesday launched the Apple Series 4 watch from the Steve Jobs Theater at the company's new headquarters in Cupertino, California.

Apple CEO Tim Cook launches Apple Watch Series 4 with new design, ECG support

CALIFORNIA: Apple CEO TimCook on Wednesday launched the Apple Series 4 watch from the Steve Jobs Theater at the company's new headquarters in Cupertino, California.

In his keynote address before the launch, CEO Tim Cook said that the launch of new models of Apple watches and iPhones will endded the anxious wait of millions of fans who have been looking forward to the next-generation iPhones for a year.

Cook said the brand has created new categories of technologies that have had a profound effect on people worldwide. Apple is also set to ship the 2-billionth device running on iOS, the mobile operating system that powers iPhones, iPads, and iPod touch models.

The first product which was unveiled today is the Apple Watch Series 4, while the wait remains for the new iPhone models.

Jeff Williams, COO, Apple spoke about the three key functions of the Watch, namely connectivity, fitness, and health.

The new Apple Watch Series 4 models sport over 30 percent larger display panels, and now measuring 40mm and 44mm.

New Watch faces are also in play, with more customisations to help connect with favourite contacts.

The Digital Crown has been re-engineered for more accurate control of apps, and speaker is now 50 percent louder.

The smartwatch now processes data up to eight time faster, and will be able to detect when the user falls.  

Tags:
AppleApple iPhoneApple Watch Series 4Apple HQCaliforniaTim Cook

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close