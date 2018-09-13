हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Apple

Apple launches iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, iPhone Xr and new Series 4 smartwatch

Apple has launched three new iPhones – iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max and iPhone Xr – the most powerful range of smartphones. While iPhone Xs comes with 5.8 inch display, iPhone Xs Max comes with 6.5 inch display. The iPhone Xr comes with 6.1 inch LCD display.

iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max are available in three colours – gold, silver and space grey. The two variants come with Super Retina OLED display, 3D touch, True tone display, Dolby vision and HDR10. They are also powered with the most secure facial recognition.

The storage has also been increased for the new range of smartphones. While they come with usual 64 GB and 256 GB storage variants, the third variant offers storage up to 512 GB.

The camera in iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max is powered with 12 MP wide-angle camera and 12 MP telephoto camera. The camera has been modified with A12 bionic and ARKit 2. iPhone Xr also comes with 12 MP wide-angle camera. The front camera in iPhone Xr comes with True depth camera system, for best quality selfies.

iPhone Xr, made of aluminium, with an edge-to-edge liquid retina display, comes in six finishes.

Apart from this, Apple also launched the Apple Watch Series 4, which for the first time offers the mechanism to perform Electrocardiogram (ECG). This is the first ever device offering an ECG tool directly to the consumer. The ECG recorded would be stored in PDF format and can be shared with the doctor directly.

Apple Watch Series 4 comes with two more new features – detection of low heart rate, screening of heart rhythm in background and module to alert a user if it detects anything not normal.

Series 4 is also powered to detect a fall. After detecting a fall, it starts a call immediately. It has SOS feature, which would send alert with the location, in case a person wearing it falls.

Apple Watch series 4 is thinner, with curved edges. The display is almost 30% bigger. Speaker is 50% louder, great for phone calls. The microphone has been moved to the opposite side.

The price of iPhone Xs starts $999 and iPhone Xs Max is priced at $1099. iPhone Xr is priced at $749.

The iPhone variants are expected to be available in India from September 28.

