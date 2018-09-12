हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Apple

Apple Watch Series 4 launched with new design, ECG support

The new Apple Series 4 smartwatch supports Electrocardiogram (ECG) for better heart rate monitoring.

CALIFORNIA: Apple CEO Tim Cook launched the Apple Series 4 Watch equipped with the latest technology, edge-to-edge displays, like its latest phones, and the ECG support feature.

The highly-anticipated new models of Apple iPhones and watches were launched from the Steve Jobs Theatre at the company's new headquarters in Cupertino, California on Wednesday.

The launch of larger watches and new iPhones also confirmed expectations that the company is making only minor changes to its line-up based on last year`s iPhone X.

Apple opened its event by saying its new Apple Watch Series 4 range will have edge-to-edge displays, like its latest phones, which are more than 30 percent bigger than displays on current models. 

The new series will be able to detect an irregular heartbeat and start an emergency call automatically if it detects a user falling down, potentially appealing to older customers. 

The firm's top executives made the announcement at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple`s new circular headquarters in Cupertino, California, named after the company`s co-founder who wowed the world with the first iPhone in 2007.

In his keynote address during the launch, its CEO Cook said that the launch of new models of Apple products has brought an end to the anxious wait of millions of fans who have been looking forward to the next-generation iPhones and watches for about a year.

Cook said the brand has created new categories of technologies that have had a profound effect on people worldwide. Apple is also set to ship the 2-billionth device running on iOS, the mobile operating system that powers iPhones, iPads, and iPod touch models.

Apple COO Jeff Williams also spoke about the three key functions of the Series 4 Watch - connectivity, fitness, and health.

The new Apple Watch Series 4 models sport over 30 percent larger display panels, and now measuring 40mm and 44mm, he said.

''New Watch faces are also in play, with more customisations to help connect with favourite contacts. The Digital Crown has been re-engineered for more accurate control of apps, and the speaker is now 50 percent louder, '' he said.

The new Apple smartwatch now processes data up to eight times faster and will be able to detect when the user falls.  

Apple said its new Watch Series 4 has been cleared by FDA and it will also be one of the first commercial ECG-enabled smartwatches in the market.

Apple said all the fitness data is encrypted on the device and on Cloud.

Speaking about its ECG support feature, Apple said Series 4 Watch will send notifications when the heart rate is way too low. Apple Watch can now monitor your heart rhythm.

It will alert users if there’s any irregularity. Apple Watch now supports Electrocardiogram (ECG) for better heart rate monitoring.

