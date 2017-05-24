close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

ArcelorMittal agrees on concessions to seal delayed $897 million JV with SAIL

ArcelorMittal, the world`s largest steel producer, said on Wednesday it has agreed to make concessions to Steel Authority of India on technology transfer to seal a delayed $897 million automotive joint venture.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Wednesday, May 24, 2017 - 17:20
ArcelorMittal agrees on concessions to seal delayed $897 million JV with SAIL

New Delhi: ArcelorMittal, the world`s largest steel producer, said on Wednesday it has agreed to make concessions to Steel Authority of India on technology transfer to seal a delayed $897 million automotive joint venture.

The two companies are close to ironing out key commercial terms to close the deal, including non-compete and exit clauses as well as finalising policy on arbitration, three sources with direct knowledge of the negotiations told Reuters.

"In the interest of the strategic partnership, some concession from ArcelorMittal on technology has been extended," a company spokeswoman told Reuters, without giving further details.

India`s Steel Minister Chaudhary Birender Singh said on Monday the talks between ArcelorMittal and SAIL were in the "final stages", after a preliminary understanding signed in May 2015 lapsed on Sunday. Government officials said the timeline for the venture would get an official extension.

Talks between the two companies had hit a roadblock over disagreement on revenue-sharing as well on technology transfer fees.

The deal would help SAIL, which has been in the red for at least seven straight quarters, compete with local private rivals such as JSW Steel and Tata Steel who have foreign partnerships to make auto-grade steel.

The proposed joint venture is also crucial for ArcelorMittal as India is the only big steel market where demand is rising fast and government policy is increasingly favouring locally made products.

 

TAGS

ArcelorMittalSteel Authority of IndiaArcelorMittal technologyChaudhary Birender Singhtechnology transfer feesJSW SteelTata SteelSteel marketIndia steel market

From Zee News

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

Cabinet approves abolition of Foreign Investment Promotion Board
Economy

Cabinet approves abolition of Foreign Investment Promotion...

I-T unearths 400 benami deals, attaches Rs 600-crore properties
Economy

I-T unearths 400 benami deals, attaches Rs 600-crore proper...

Mahindra Electric bets big on e-vehicles; to ramp up output
Automobiles

Mahindra Electric bets big on e-vehicles; to ramp up output

Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka&#039;s salary drops 67% in FY17, total payout down 7%
Companies

Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka's salary drops 67% in FY17, t...

Maruti Suzuki India plans engine upgrades, more models with automatic variants
Automobiles

Maruti Suzuki India plans engine upgrades, more models with...

NSE asks brokers to have in place insurance cover for FY18
Personal Finance

NSE asks brokers to have in place insurance cover for FY18

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video